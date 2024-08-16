Homeowner considers sneaky method to avoid HOA's stringent solar panel policies: 'Has anyone had to do something like this?'

"I get best intentions and all, but that just sucks when they don't allow solar."

Reddit is filled with posts from angry homeowners who have faced backlash from their HOAs while trying to make sustainable home improvements. For example, HOAs are notorious for penalizing homeowners for installing solar panels and threatening to remove them once installed.

In a recent Reddit post to the r/SolarDIY subreddit, one homeowner asked for advice about installing solar panels on top of a pergola to circumvent HOA rules.

In the post, the homeowner explained that the HOA doesn't allow solar panels. However, it would be difficult for anyone to see them on top of the DIY pergola unless they were in the backyard.

"Has anyone had to do something like this to sneak solar into their setup?" the homeowner asked. "All 'solar pergola' ideas seem to simply be more solar panel on posts than pergola."

The comment section quickly filled with input and ideas about what the homeowner should do to achieve solar goals for cleaner and more affordable energy.

When faced with HOA resistance, it's important to go through the proper steps to understand the rules, reach out to the right people, and start a conversation. Solar laws and policies vary by state, so where you live can impact installation requirements, red tape, and tax incentives.

Some solar DIY enthusiasts on Reddit advised the original poster to go through the proper permitting process for the pergola and then just mount solar panels that aren't visible from outside the backyard. Meanwhile, others warned about HOAs flying drones over properties and advised the homeowner to join the HOA board to influence change from the inside or move to a non-HOA property.

"Please don't do it; an HOA can fine you," one Redditor warned. "Once you owe them money and it's unpaid, they can forcibly sell your house. Just don't risk it; one nosy neighbor and you stand to lose a ton of money."

A Reddit user suggested, "You could look at some of the flexible panels. Many of those are solid black and could look like roofing."

"Genuinely don't get how the HOA has managed to turn into mini-mafia," another Redditor said. "I get best intentions and all, but that just sucks when they don't allow solar."

