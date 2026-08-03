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3 snakes hiding in homeowner's AC send family scrambling in the heat

Rescuers had a difficult time removing the animals because they were coiled inside the appliance.

by Curtis Deacon
A man inspects an air conditioning unit with wires and a snake visible nearby.

Photo Credit: X

During a stretch of intense heat in western India, a family got an unexpected surprise when they discovered three snakes sheltering inside their air conditioning unit. The startling find highlighted how extreme temperatures can drive wildlife into cool, enclosed spaces, turning an everyday appliance into an unlikely refuge.

What happened?

According to Bhaskar English, the snakes were first noticed after homeowners living near a railway area spotted some unusual motion inside their air conditioning unit. After taking a closer look, they realized that three snakes were inside it.

After the discovery, the family called a local animal welfare group for assistance. Bhaskar English reported that rescuers had a difficult time removing the animals because they were coiled inside the appliance. 

The outlet reported that rescuers opened the AC panel and took the snakes out one at a time. They were later released in a forest area away from where people live.

Why were the snakes there?

Bhaskar English noted that the snakes were likely trying to get away from the extreme outdoor heat. In such weather, cooled appliances, wall gaps, and homes near wildlife zones can become shelter for animals under stress.

In many cases, wildlife enters human spaces not because the animals are aggressive, but because environmental pressures and expanding human development increasingly force people and wildlife into close contact.

Prevention and response

If you ever encounter wildlife in your home, this story acts as a reminder to leave removal to professional wildlife handlers. 

To avoid unwanted guests in your home, Bhaskar English reported that people living near wild areas should inspect their home for potential entry points, including AC drainage pipes, holes in walls, and gaps in seals.

Households can inspect AC installation points regularly, especially where piping enters the wall. If you suspect an animal is inside a unit, avoid touching it or trying to pull it out yourself. Turn the system off, keep children and pets away, and contact trained local rescuers or animal control professionals.

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