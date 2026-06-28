Texas woman feels a poke, turns on the light, and finds a snake under her toilet seat

"I think it's more of an urban legend most of the time, but it does happen."

Get ready for some nightmare fuel: A snake hidden under a toilet seat turned an ordinary bathroom visit into an almighty shock for a woman in Texas.

What happened?

According to WSVN, Cedar Creek resident Maria Jaimes realized something was wrong after sitting down and feeling a jab on her leg. She later took a photo showing the snake tucked beneath the toilet seat.

"I felt like a little like poke on my leg, and I said, 'Oh, something happened, my husband left something on the toilet,'" Jaimes said. "So I then turn on the light, and then I see that there's a snake under my toilet."

Why does it matter?

The incident stood out as especially uncommon, said Alan Brown, technical director at ABC Home and Commercial Service.

"Snakes coming out of a toilet is an infrequent occurrence;" he told WSVN. "In 25 years of pest control, I have never dealt directly with it, or have anybody that I know of deal with it. I think it's more of an urban legend most of the time, but it does happen."

Brown explained that a snake can end up in a toilet through a roof vent stack, damaged sewer lines, or by entering a home through "a crack or a crevice" before eventually curling up in the bowl in search of water.

What are people saying?

After being checked by a doctor, the snake was believed to be nonvenomous, according to WSVN.

Despite the bite scare, Jaimes said, "I still went to church. I got up and I went to church. … It does happen, and I just want people to be aware of their vents and what might come in through their toilets or sinks."

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