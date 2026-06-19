Redditor hears something hit their desk, looks up to find a snake draped over supplies

"I'm lucky to see one foxsnake in a year, and you just find one chilling in your house."

A Redditor in Cook County, Ill., got an unexpected wake-up call when a strange noise from their desk turned into a full-on snake encounter.

What happened?

In a post on r/whatsthissnake on Reddit, the poster shared a short video showing a snake stretched across desk supplies in their basement room.

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

The original poster wrote, "So this morning I heard something fall from my desk and I look up and saw this on it!!" They added, "I'm in the basement so I'm assuming maybe it got into [my room] through the laundry room next door??"

The top comment in the thread identified the snake as an eastern foxsnake and clarified that they are harmless to humans.

Because eastern foxsnakes are native to the Midwest and can sometimes appear around homes in places such as the Chicago suburbs, several commenters recognized the animal right away.

Why does it matter?

Even if the sight would send plenty of people running, foxsnakes can actually be helpful neighbors. They primarily feed on rodents, which means they can naturally reduce pest populations around homes, garages, and outbuildings.

The encounter also reflects the way human activity can shape wildlife behavior. As development increasingly overlaps with native habitat, snakes and other animals move more often through human-built spaces. Small gaps around utility lines, garages, doors, or foundation features can become entry points, especially when animals are following food sources such as mice.

Sealing exterior openings and reducing rodent attractants can help keep snakes from getting inside. If a snake does get in, proper identification matters: nonvenomous native species are often doing more good than harm. Still, people should avoid handling the animal directly and contact local wildlife professionals.

What are people saying?

Some commenters sounded more jealous than alarmed.

One wrote, "Damn, some people have all the luck! I'm lucky to see one foxsnake in a year, and you just find one chilling in your house."

The original poster responded, "I think this is one of the biggest ones I've seen!"

Others focused on how the snake may have gotten inside. One person shared: "A year or two ago, I had a 5ish foot long rat snake get into my house. Finally figured out that he got into the house behind the outdoor electrical panel that had not been sealed off properly after I did a panel upgrade."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.