Homeowner sparks conversation after sharing innovative method to make use of empty food boxes: 'I have been doing this for a long time'

You love your snacks, but they create a lot of cardboard waste. Luckily, one Redditor found a nifty way to reuse their snack boxes as shipping boxes.

The Redditor posted an image in the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, showing how they flipped the snack boxes inside out before filling them with items to be mailed. The OP's orange cat is captured looking up at the boxes on the counter.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Reusing your boxes can save you money by preventing you from buying a new box and cutting shipping fees, thanks to such a lightweight package. But note that these boxes are only good for some things. For example, small, lightweight items like clothing would be perfect.

According to Mail Box & Pack, reusing the boxes also reduces waste and the need for new materials. You're conserving resources and lowering the environmental impact.

Shipping boxes aren't the only way you can reuse your boxes. One Instagram user has a gardening hack for using them to protect your plants. The cardboard can safeguard plants from weeds and nourish the soil as they decompose.

Cardboard boxes are just one of the many typical waste items you can reuse. You can repurpose containers and packaging by using these items around your home in many ways, from storing food to holding a paintbrush, toothbrush, or pen.

It's also good to know your recycling options if you can't find another use for these items. This way, they won't find their way to polluting landfill sites unintentionally.

One Redditor was happy to see someone else using the shipping box hack: "I have been doing this for a long time."

Another user suggested a different way to reuse the boxes: "I just use these boxes as green waste holder now."

A few users were excited about the cat in the photo. One said, "The cat looks interested in reusing them for you!"

