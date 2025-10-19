Kitchen expert shares honest pros and cons list after testing out trendy gas stove alternative: 'I was cursing every time'

A kitchen appliance reviewer admitted that returning to a gas stove after testing out a new portable induction cooktop wasn't exactly easy.

Camilla Sharman, a Tom's Guide staff writer, gave the Smeg Portable Induction Cooktop a rating of four stars out of five. In the review, Sharman listed more pros than cons for the eco-friendly cooking device.

Sharman complimented how quickly water came to a boil on the portable induction cooktop. According to Consumer Reports, six quarts of water will start to boil two to four minutes faster on an induction stove compared to alternative cooking options.

While Sharman named price and noise levels as concerns, she said the energy-efficient device also provided flexible cooking, plenty of pan space, and low-maintenance cleaning.

"Having gotten used to using the induction cooktop, as soon as I returned to using my gas cooktop, I was cursing every time I cleaned it," Sharman wrote.

Induction stoves don't emit any indoor air pollutants and have built-in safety features, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. On the other hand, research found that gas stoves are responsible for nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases in the United States.

Sharman said the main drawback of the Smeg Portable Induction Cooktop is that it is expensive. However, there are many other plug-in burners that are relatively cheap — starting as low as $50. Induction is also three times more efficient than gas, which means less money wasted on energy.

For built-in induction ranges, homeowners can get up to $840 off with federal incentives. Those interested in lower prices should act soon, though. Many tax credits for home appliance upgrades and solar panels are set to expire at the end of the year.

