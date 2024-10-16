Woman reveals just how easy it is to install money-saving home upgrade: 'I can save more on my bill'

"I was really nervous, and it was actually really, really easy."

Anyone who's ever completed a tricky home renovation project knows the feeling of relief and jubilation that comes afterward. One TikToker put that on display with a money-saving upgrade that's so easy anyone can do it.

The Curlie Cook (@thecurliecook) shared a how-to video about replacing an old thermostat with a smart thermostat, which can lower your energy bill and reduce your impact on the environment.

#newhomeowner #diy #smarthometechnology ♬ Calm - Faneo sound @thecurliecook in my electrician era!! ok but seriously i'm so quick to pay someone to do something in my house for me & the fact that i didnt start an eletrical fire truly is a blessing. the instructions made this sooooo simple. hopefully w/ this new thermostat & BG&E budget billing i can save more on my bill🥲 more home stuff coming soon (maybe). (why i didnt comb my hair before this idk) #firsthome

All you need to do is turn off a couple of circuit breakers, remove your thermostat from the wall, take a picture of the wiring, label the wires, disconnect the wires, and remove the old mount. Replace it with your new mount, connect the wires, and snap on the smart thermostat.

Electrical work can be intimidating, but this creator made it look easy.

"In my electrician era!!" they wrote. "Ok but seriously i'm so quick to pay someone to do something in my house for me & the fact that i didn't start an electrical fire truly is a blessing. The instructions made this sooooo simple. Hopefully w/ this new thermostat & BG&E budget billing i can save more on my bill."

Homeowners are embracing the challenge as the climate crisis changes the way we live, and installing a smart thermostat is just one small step you can take to join the green transition. It can help you save $50 a year on heating and cooling costs, and adding smart lighting technology can triple that amount.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Next steps include smart outlets, smart blinds, and a smart panel. From there, you can go big: a heat pump and solar panels.

All these things add up to major savings and maybe even bigger benefits for the planet, which is overheating because of our consumption of dirty energy sources such as coal, gas, and oil. Switching to solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources cuts down on the toxic gases polluting our atmosphere and harming our health.

If you're reticent to get started, take a cue from this "sustainable queen," as one commenter said.

🗣️ Do you think home heating costs are higher than they should be?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Oh, my god. It's on. I did it. It worked!" the TikToker exulted at the end of the tutorial. "I was really nervous, and it was actually really, really easy. I almost paid somebody to come do this for me, and I did it myself. I'm so proud of myself."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.