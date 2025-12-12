Married couple reveals the 'star-of-the-show' cooking appliance that transformed the meals they make together: 'This is so beautiful'

"I love the way you point out features I had no idea about."

A couple's enthusiastic review of their new induction range showed off the convenience factor of these powerful, eco-friendly appliances.

The Forslunds (@4slunds) shared a detailed review of their new Samsung Bespoke induction range on TikTok, demonstrating its capabilities while cooking up some breakfast fare.

"I don't totally understand the science behind it, but pretty much we are cooking with magnets," a woman shared as her husband whipped up some eggs. "Despite the pan and food being scorching hot, the range itself [is not]."

"This is sooo beautiful, but … is it energy saving? Can you cook in [the] oven using gas range? What if the electricity is down?" asked one commenter.

We'll go ahead and field this one: Induction stoves use way less energy than gas stoves and traditional ranges because they heat the pan directly, rather than wasting heat warming the air around it — meaning lower energy bills to boot.

While most ranges and ovens do require electricity to operate, many households opt to pair their induction appliances with solar panels and battery storage to maintain cooking capabilities during outages and gaining energy independence from the grid.

Induction stoves offer an easy, affordable solution for people also looking to avoid the health risks associated with gas stoves, which can release harmful pollutants even when turned off.

Thanks to a federal rebate program, homeowners can now receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range, making the switch easier than ever. For renters or those unsure about investing in a major appliance upgrade, plug-in induction burners are an excellent alternative, with many models starting as low as $50.

"Scraping a range top is a thing of my past with this thing," the TikToker shared, showing off the cut-down in cleanup time as well. "It does have a built-in air fryer, and you can pre-heat and control it through the app, which is very cool."

Viewers were quite taken with the couple's review and the capabilities of their new electric range and oven combo:

"It boils water so freaking fast! It's crazy!" said one commenter.

"I love the way you point out features I had no idea about," added someone else.

"My gas stove is on its way out, thinking about an induction stove, thanks for the video," shared another charmed viewer.

