Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after transforming 'rotted' square into tiny garden: 'What a lovely transformation'

When is a patch of dirt more than just a desolate waste of space? When you have a little imagination and an eye for beauty, of course.

In a trending Reddit post, a UK resident shared a story about moving into a home with a tiny garden about 50 square feet in size.

"It was just a half rotted square of grass. A year later it has become a beautiful, developing wildflower lawn buzzing with life," wrote the original poster.

The before-and-after photos are nothing short of stunning.

The Redditor shared details about seeding the containers, pots, and grass with native wildflowers that will spread in years to come. The poster also carved out a border strip along the lawn's side to grow taller flowers.

This is one of many posts catching people's attention on the r/NoLawns subreddit, a "community devoted to alternatives to monoculture lawns, with an emphasis on native plants and conservation."

From rain gardens to xeriscaping and other related topics, Reddit users have a lot to share and ask questions about to make their outdoor spaces more beautiful and offset the effects of extreme weather.

Native plant lawns, like the one featured in this tiny garden transformation, offer many benefits, including easier care, lower maintenance costs, and improved pollination. By choosing a natural lawn, you can save hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, plus hundreds of dollars when you don't need to buy conventional fertilizers, pesticides, and weed control products.

Among the new additions to the original poster's tiny garden are primrose, wild daffodil, bluebell, wild pansy, and wild honeysuckle. The "after" photos of the Redditor's garden are filled with green leaves, colorful blooms, and refreshingly tranquil vibes.

"What a lovely transformation!!!!!" one Reddit user exclaimed.

"Absolutely gorgeous," wrote another Redditor.

"You would love the documentary My Yard of 1000 Bees," one Redditor recommended in the comments. "The filmmaker was in Bristol. It was an incredible slice of what is possible in small gardens."

