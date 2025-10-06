Handyman demonstrates simple method to fix slow shower drain: 'Saved us so much money'

"This video helped me after three annoying months of trying other solutions."

An expert handyman has shown viewers how to restore a sluggish shower drain to "like new" condition in less than two minutes with no chemicals or an expensive plumber required.

"After you shouldn't see any type of gunk for years or maybe not at all," the handyman, who goes by Silver Cymbal (@SilverCymbal) on YouTube, said after removing decades of debris from the drain.

The scoop

The method is quick, inexpensive, and can be done with basic tools.

To begin, clear the area of anything that's in or around the shower or tub. Then, unscrew and lift the metal drain cover using a screwdriver.

Silver Cymbal recommends an inexpensive drain-clearing tool available at most hardware stores for under $10. Feed it down the pipe to pull out loose hair and residue. He then explains that to supercharge the process, mix baking soda with hot water and pour it down the drain, letting it sit for 3-5 minutes to loosen stubborn buildup.

Next, scrub with a long brush. Silver Cymbal uses a cheap, reusable cleaning brush that is also sold at hardware stores. He applies any household soap to act as a lubricant, then feeds it down the drain and wiggles it around.

"Most clogs and debris are within the first 12 inches of the drain pipe," the handyman explained. So loosening it up, along with the baking soda, will essentially make the drain "like new."

The tools can be rinsed after use and will last for years.

How it's helping

Neglected drains accumulate gunk that can lead to expensive plumbing problems. Some homeowners turn toward chemical drain cleaners for a resolution, but these can often cause more problems than they are meant to fix.

Drain specialists have stated that chemicals like sodium hydroxide and sulfuric acid, often used in chemical drain cleaners, are highly corrosive and can eat away at pipes, causing lasting damage. This means a hefty maintenance fee, which will make an impact on one's savings. Sorting out drain clogs without chemicals is better for your drains and your budget.

Even more damage is involved with chemical drain cleaners. They have been proven to seep into sewage systems and pollute vital water sources. Clearing drains mechanically and with mild household ingredients avoids these hazards while saving money.

What everyone's saying

The comment section is proof that this hack has been making a difference for numerous homeowners.

"This video helped me after three annoying months of trying other solutions to unclog my bathtub drain," one commenter wrote.

Another felt the monetary advantages of this hack.

"Was going to call a plumber today for my clogged shower. Fortunately for me, I found your video and you made it look sooo easy," they expressed. "You saved us so much money thanks so much!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





