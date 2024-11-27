Employee dumbfounded over office's 'slime' party: 'There's no way this is legal'

Imagine turning up to work after an office party and finding a heap of super squishy slime dumped outside. That's exactly what happened to one employee who sparked outrage after sharing photos of the slime on the company's premises.

Posting in the subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating, the employee shared photos of the slime dumped on a patch of grass outside.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The employee explained that the slime had shown up outside after some kind of office party that they had not attended.

"It's inches thick and has been there for over a week now. There's no way this is legal," they wrote.

Slime contains several ingredients that could be harmful to people and the planet. For example, boron is a common chemical ingredient in many brands of slime. It is used to give the slime its rubbery texture, which makes it fun to play with, but boron can actually damage our health. It can cause irritation to the eyes, nose, and respiratory tract.

What's more, it can be harmful if swallowed, which isn't great considering this is a children's toy and young hands are known for putting things in their mouths. Analysis of slime toys bought on online platforms has found that some of these toys have levels of boron that are over the safe limit.

Boron is also included in recipes for homemade slime in the form of borax, along with large quantities of glue. These ingredients are not designed for repeated handling and can cause skin and nail damage.

Many types of glue are also made using plastic, which can break down into microplastics and persist in the environment for a long time, causing all sorts of damage. Boron also lasts a long time in the environment and can pollute our waterways, which can have dire consequences for aquatic life.

Using homemade recipes for biodegradable slime could be the safest option as these use kitchen staples like cornflour and food coloring.

Commenters on the post shared the OP's anger.

"I hate slime. It ruins everything it touches!" one commenter wrote.

The OP sparked further outrage when they commented that the company was leaving the premises in two weeks, which was probably why they did it.

"I'd call the Department of Natural Resources or whatever the equivalent is in your area, as they're the only ones I could think of who could do something," one commenter suggested.

