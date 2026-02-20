New homeowner frantically searches for answers after receiving first electric bill since moving in: '[The] first bill is $1,555'

"You either have a broken meter or someone is stealing power from you."

Many people across the U.S. are feeling substantial hits to their bank accounts as electricity rates continue to skyrocket. This includes one homeowner who posted online about their electrified new house — though they also wondered if something unusual was happening.

They took to the r/AskElectricians community in search of answers after receiving a particularly steep bill from their electric company.

"I bought a house that's all electric first bill is $1,555.25," the homeowner wrote.

After listing their electric appliances, the homeowner revealed just how much energy their house used in under a month. "How did I use 9,154 [kilowatt-hours] in 20 days?" they asked. "Last year at this time, the owner used only 2,000 kWh with the same appliances."





Many electrical appliances have efficiency benefits and, depending on local rates, can cost less to run than gas appliances. However, with a greater number of electric appliances in your home, your electricity usage will certainly increase. Opting to install solar panels can be one of the best ways to save money on your electricity bills. You can also protect yourself against rising energy prices and make your home more resilient when solar is paired with battery storage systems.

As for the original poster's question, a few users in the comments section attempted to offer their expertise. They perhaps picked up on the fact that usage of more than 9,000 kilowatt-hours in 20 days could have had an unusual cause, especially considering that the Department of Energy says "the average U.S. household consumes about 10,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity per year."

"You need to call the power company," suggested one commenter.

"So my guess is you are getting billed for multiple months. Perhaps the gap between when the old owner moved out and you moved in," mused another Redditor.

"Unless you have been leaving everything running almost constantly, you either have a broken meter or someone is stealing power from you," added a third commenter.

Whether you are experiencing astronomical electric bills like the original poster or you are just tired of paying more for the same energy, there are many ways to find financial relief. This includes going solar and enjoying the benefits of energy independence.

Turning to solar panels can be just the first step in boosting your home's efficiency. Upgrading your HVAC system can help you save significantly on your heating and cooling costs when paired with home solar. Mitsubishi can help you save money by upgrading the way you heat and cool your home with high-efficiency systems that fit your home budget.

