Landscaper reveals unexpected benefits of futuristic lawn tool: 'Overall this has been a great tool'

If a powerful weed-whacker that requires zero refueling or maintenance sounds too good to be true, think again. Not only do fully electric trimmers exist, but they generally cost much less than their gas-powered counterparts — and that's before you factor in any refueling costs.

YouTube review channel Yolo Reviews posted a video review of the Skil 40V Weed Trimmer, which is a popular option when it comes to electric, or battery-powered, trimmers.

The reviewer explained that he had already been using the trimmer for some time. "Overall this has been a great tool in the two years that I've had it," he said. "It's really lightweight … a super easy to use device."

"It has plenty of power to cut through weeds, grass, whatever you need," he continued. "And because it's rechargeable, you never have to deal with any kind of gas to fill it up."

After outlining the key benefits, the reviewer demonstrates the trimmer at work, showing how easily it cuts down the weeds growing alongside his house.

"I am typically able to complete all the weed trimming in my yard and it uses 50% of the battery life which is about 30 minutes of use," he shared. And not only does this drastically cut down on refueling costs, he explained, but it means that the electric trimmer "doesn't require the maintenance a traditional gas fired weed trimmer would."

According to Skil's website, the trimmer can be found for as low as $140, a fraction of the cost of comparable gas-powered trimmers.

And for anyone considering making the upgrade, the reviewer pointed out that any homeowner's neighbors would be thankful for the switch.

"It's also much quieter and less disruptive," he said.

Similar cost-savings have enticed many homeowners to make similar upgrades, moving away from dirty gas-powered appliances and vehicles to cleaner, electric, or renewably-powered options like heat pumps, electric cars, and induction stovetops. In addition to the savings, these upgrades also dramatically reduce the pollution released by a home, lowering its planet-warming carbon output.









And if you're interested in looking into options — whether it's lawn tools or beyond — there are some great resources to start calculating where you can find the most savings, including through federal tax rebates and incentives. To get started, check out resources like Rewiring America and EnergySage.

