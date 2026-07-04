Thrifter 'sprinted' after spotting silver champagne bucket at estate sale

The secondhand score was "an instant upgrade" for her home decor.

Sometimes the thrill of secondhand shopping comes down to timing.

One estate-sale shopper knew she had to move faster after she spotted a stunning silver champagne bucket for just $8.

What happened?

Estate-sale enthusiast Mackenzie Moulis shared a short clip of her latest find that had been on her "wish list" for a long time.

In the clip shared to TikTok, the shopper showed off a silver Champagne bucket, saying she "sprinted" toward it when she noticed it.

Moulis shared that the secondhand score was "an instant upgrade" for her home decor. As it works as both an entertaining staple and a decorative piece, the $8 item was an immediate must-have for her.

Why does it matter?

Moments like this highlight one of the biggest benefits of thrifting: saving money while uncovering high-quality or even valuable items at steep discounts.

Whether someone is shopping for home decor, kitchenware, furniture, or everyday essentials, secondhand stores, yard sales, and estate sales can stretch a household budget much further than buying new.

There is also a broader environmental benefit. Reusing items already in circulation helps reduce waste and can lower demand for new manufacturing, which often requires more raw materials, energy, and packaging. A stunning silver bucket like this is exactly the kind of item that can serve multiple owners over many years rather than being thrown away.

But for Moulis, much of the excitement came from finally tracking down a sought-after item at an estate sale instead of having to purchase a new one.

What are people saying?

Several viewers chimed in with stories of their own finds.

One commenter wrote, "I found mine for $120 at an estate sale. You scored, big time!" and another said, "$8!? Find of the century!"

Elsewhere in the comments, one person shared, "I found mine at a yard sale this past Friday for $2."

Another added, "Recently got one at an estate sale for $5!"

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