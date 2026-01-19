Homeowner searches for advice after receiving suspiciously low offer on Tesla home tech: 'Is this a good deal?'

As energy bills continue to climb throughout the country, finding any source of financial relief has become a priority for many homeowners.
One Redditor took to r/solar in an attempt to find out what the best solar solution would be for their home and energy usage.
The homeowner was unsure whether to accept an installation company's lease offer of just six years for a Tesla Powerwall 3 system. While they had the cash to purchase the system outright for $19,000, the idea of forgoing the rebate process seemed like a win to them.
"Would you recommend I structure it one way or the other? Also, is this a good deal?" asked the homeowner.
The installation of solar panels can be a great way to make your home more energy-efficient while also helping you bring your cost of energy down to near $0. You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 by curating competitive bids.
Down in the comments section, a few users offered up their thoughts on the original poster's situation.
"Own it outright. No need for the PPA. Parts are cheap and service is available from other companies. Own it from the panels to the data," suggested one commenter.
"It's one of the best prices I've seen on a lease, normally I jump to say no to leasing," admitted another user.
Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills
Saving money on your energy bills can be a lot easier than you might think. TCD has partnered with a number of companies that can make the switch to solar quick and painless, whether you want to lease or buy panels.
|
What would you be willing to pay upfront for solar panels?
Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.
‣ EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers
‣ Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%
‣ TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners
Pairing your panels with efficient electric appliances can help lower your utility costs even more. TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it simple to find the right HVAC system for your home and budget.
By downloading the free Palmetto Home app, you can also unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing easy energy-saving challenges. The app can also help you track and manage your home's energy usage, which can go a long way in increasing your energy efficiency.
Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.