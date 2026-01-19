Homeowner searches for advice after receiving suspiciously low offer on Tesla home tech: 'Is this a good deal?'

"It's one of the best prices I've seen."

As energy bills continue to climb throughout the country, finding any source of financial relief has become a priority for many homeowners.

One Redditor took to r/solar in an attempt to find out what the best solar solution would be for their home and energy usage.

The homeowner was unsure whether to accept an installation company's lease offer of just six years for a Tesla Powerwall 3 system. While they had the cash to purchase the system outright for $19,000, the idea of forgoing the rebate process seemed like a win to them.

"Would you recommend I structure it one way or the other? Also, is this a good deal?" asked the homeowner.





The installation of solar panels can be a great way to make your home more energy-efficient while also helping you bring your cost of energy down to near $0. You can check out TCD's Solar Explorer to connect with vetted installers and save up to $10,000 by curating competitive bids.

Down in the comments section, a few users offered up their thoughts on the original poster's situation.

"Own it outright. No need for the PPA. Parts are cheap and service is available from other companies. Own it from the panels to the data," suggested one commenter.

"It's one of the best prices I've seen on a lease, normally I jump to say no to leasing," admitted another user.

