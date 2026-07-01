Six months of under-$10 thrift finds transformed her wardrobe, room, and personal style

"I went thrifting today for, like, the millionth time this summer."

One shopper's thrift store haul is showing just how far a modest budget can go.

Collected over about six months, the haul included room and wardrobe items that the shopper said were almost all priced at $10 or less.

What happened?

In the recent video posted to TikTok, the shopper presented their "collective thrift haul," featuring clothing and housewares she had gathered over the summer and the several months leading up to it.

As she explained in the video, "I went thrifting today for, like, the millionth time this summer, and I wanted to show you some of the pieces that I picked up over, like, the last six months or so."

Throughout the clip, the creator showcased shoes, shirts, pants, skirts, tapestries, dishes, mirrors, decorations, and other household items.

Cost was only part of the draw. "Thrifting has seriously, like, stepped up my wardrobe and room," she said, adding that the finds feel closer to her personal style. The video's caption echoes another common reason people like to thrift: "I love giving items a second life."

Commenters seemed fully on board with the creator's secondhand enthusiasm. One wrote, "Thrifting is just lowkey chic."

Another viewer pushed for even more bargain hunting, commenting, "Go thrifting again go go go." Others simply applauded her style, with one adding "OMG so cute!"

Why does it matter?

Secondhand stores can make everyday necessities, from shirts and jackets to dishes and decor, far more affordable than buying new.

And for people furnishing apartments, refreshing wardrobes, or experimenting with a new aesthetic, that price difference can be significant.

There is also an environmental upside. Buying used items helps extend the life of products that might otherwise be thrown away, reducing waste and lowering demand for new manufacturing.

Thrifting can also lead to rare and valuable discoveries, including vintage pieces, well-made furniture, and high-quality brands sold at steep discounts.

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