Thrift shopper stunned after fact-checking the prices for $19 vintage lamps: 'That's outrageous'

Shopping at thrift stores can sometimes feel like hitting the jackpot. It might be selection bias, but it sure seems as though the biggest winners frequently say they almost didn't even end up hitting up the store in the first place.

So it was for a Reddit user who took to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit to share how they discovered a pair of vintage lamps valued at over $20,000.

"I almost didn't thrift today!" the user exclaimed in the post title, alongside pictures of the thrifted lamps and a listing on the 1stDibs marketplace offering the set for $22,500.

The listing indicated that the lamps were made of Murano glass from Italy and dated back to the 1960s. Their unique craftsmanship undoubtedly contributes to their high value on the resale market, as a commenter shared in a link. Still, that wasn't what the original poster had in mind.

"I know 1st Dibs' prices are outrageous but our friend's sales are impressive!!" the OP shared. "I'm not selling them anyway, I just thought it was exciting to see the potential."

When asked how much they paid, the shopper revealed that the lamps were just $19 each. Now, that's a remarkable return on investment.

This shopper isn't the only one to land a big score while surveilling a thrift store. One lucky thrifter landed a necklace that would appear on "Antiques Roadshow" and be valued at between $50,000 and $60,000.

Aside from uncovering rare treasures at great prices, thrifting offers numerous benefits, including saving money on everyday items and helping out the planet. By choosing secondhand products, you help prevent waste and reduce environmental impact, as items are reused instead of being discarded.

That keeps still-good items out of landfills, where they can generate potent gases such as methane. It also lowers the demand for new products, which need more resources for production and shipping.

Comments on the OP's post revealed the subreddit's shared excitement for such an uncommon and valuable find.

"That's outrageous! Congratulations. What a score," one gushed.

"Ummm….Haul?" one reacted. "Holy guacamole."

One user wanted to make sure that if they were keeping them, they were being smart about it. "If you don't sell them, insure them," they advised. "Schedule them on your homeowners policy."

