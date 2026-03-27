Woman issues warning after purchasing tote from well-known brand: 'Will not buy from [them] again'

"Definitely did not hold up."

Unfortunately, a high price tag is no guarantee for the durability and quality of materials that you might think it commands.

A shopper took to the r/BuyItForLife subreddit to share a "buyer beware" for a designer tote bag, saying it didn't meet expectations for its high price.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



The post included pictures of a Dagne Dover tote that they picked up toward the end of 2019. Currently the brand's website shows most of these bags going for north of $200, which means the original poster probably paid a pretty penny in the hopes of getting a forever product.

That was clearly not going to be the case, and the photos showed some major wear and tear that undersold all of the things going wrong. The OP went through a laundry list of problems that cropped up after three to four years of use.

Those included degrading neoprene on the exterior, loosening snaps that rendered their adjustability moot, hardware paint chipping off, and strap clips causing damage to the straps.

"Will not buy from this brand again due to the quality after a few years," the OP concluded.

They were hoping to save some fellow Redditors future headaches, as they'd seen the brand get some high marks on the subreddit before.

While luxury items are expected to last longer due to superior materials and craftsmanship, it's important to make sure that the high price is justified. The OP's review aims to steer users away from a product that will cost them a lot without the desired payoff.

Beyond the hassle and expense of an expensive bag, it can also reduce overall consumption if a longer-lasting alternative is used instead.

Commenters appreciated their exposing the product's shortcomings.

"Thanks for sharing," one wrote. "Definitely did not hold up over time!"

"My diaper bag didn't even last a year smh and it's $230," a similarly frustrated poster revealed. "One month past their 'warranty' so they won't do anything about it."

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