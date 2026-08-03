'Shop' your own house before buying, and you may find the thing you forgot you owned

"The pantry should [be] the first place you look for the deals of the week when planning meals."

A simple online tip is reminding people that some of the easiest savings come from using what they already have.

Before you click "add to cart," it may be worth checking your own closets, cabinets, and drawers first. It is a low-effort habit that can help households spend less, reduce clutter, and avoid bringing home duplicates.

What's happening?

An original poster on Reddit's r/Frugal forum suggested treating your home as the first place to browse.

Before turning to stores or shopping sites, the Redditor encouraged people to look through what they already own, writing, "Going shopping for your own stuff doesn't cost a penny and you may find a lot of stuff that you will use again."

The OP added, "You can also get rid of stuff that you know you will never use. This will prevent you from double buying items that you already own."

This kind of search can uncover more than something useful. It can also bring to light belongings you no longer want, which makes donating or decluttering easier and helps you avoid buying the same item again.

The comments section quickly filled up with people who supported the idea. One commenter wrote, "Great tip! There's no better sale than getting to use what you already own. The pantry should [be] the first place you look for the deals of the week when planning meals. I would also add that clothing swaps with family and friends is where I have found the best quality."

Others said that they also frequently find useful items that they had forgotten they had already bought while decluttering.

Why does it matter?

Saving money is the clearest upside. If you find a craft supply, cleaning product, or even a pair of sandals that are already tucked away in a closet, that is a purchase you can skip.

It can also cut down on waste. Using forgotten items before buying new ones means less packaging, fewer duplicate products, and a better chance that what you already own gets used instead of being tossed out later.

For many people, it is also a practical fix for overbuying. Households often lose track of what is buried in pantries, bathroom cabinets, storage bins, or the back of a closet. A quick "shop at home" check can help prevent impulse purchases and make everyday planning easier.

People in the thread said the approach can help in different situations. For some, it is useful when interests cycle in and out, and older projects reappear; for others, especially in larger homes, it addresses how easily things can get tucked into storage and forgotten.

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