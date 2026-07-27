Shelter pit bull almost put down gets adopted, and his biggest cheerleader cries happy tears

Kennel stress does not always show who a dog really is.

Bunny, a shelter pit bull who once came dangerously close to being euthanized, is capturing hearts online after finally finding a forever home.

After opening their home to Bunny as a foster parent, a woman quickly fell in love. When another family expressed interest in adopting the dog, she realized she couldn't bear to say goodbye and decided to make Bunny a permanent member of their own family.

What happened?

For Jewels, one of Bunny's foster caregivers, and Reeya, Bunny's other foster caregiver, fostering Bunny did not stay a simple temporary arrangement for long.

"We connected from day one," one of them said in a video shared by The Dodo.

Jewels, who jokingly described herself as the "weak link," acknowledged that Bunny received no shortage of affection while he adjusted.

Then, a few days before Christmas, the family got an email from someone asking about adopting Bunny.

Jewels recalled thinking, "Why are they trying to take our dog?"

Rather than prepare him to leave for another home, they chose to make Bunny part of theirs for good. They announced it to their friends and family with a printed flyer that said, "Bunny's adopted!" and the surprise immediately left everyone in tears.

Why does it matter?

A dog who struggles in a shelter can act very differently once he is in a home where he feels secure.

Kennel stress does not always show who a dog really is.

Bunny's story also challenges the stigma that still follows pit bulls. In the video, he comes across as sweet, attached, and full of affection.

As Reeya put it, "When I walked in the door, he was like, just kissing on me and I was like, 'Oh my goodness.' Like, he has a lot of love to give."

What can I do?

Foster care gave Bunny the chance to relax, build trust, and show the people around him who he was away from the shelter.

Helping with temporary care, socialization, transportation, or donations can all matter for animals still waiting on a second chance.

And in some cases, fostering becomes something permanent.

One commenter shared a similar experience: "I was fostering a cat for a rescue, and the director called me after a week or so to say there was an opening for her to go to an adoption event at the local PetSmart… I was like, 'No way you're taking my kitty.' And we lived happily ever after."

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