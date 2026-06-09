Heartwarming video shows scared shelter cat finally let staff hold her after hiding inside kennel

"Getting her out of her cage was tough, but it was needed for the both of us."

A new TikTok highlights how disorienting shelter life can be for pets that once lived in a home.

The video centers on Elle, a long-haired gray cat, as she presses into the sides of her kennel before eventually allowing a staff member to comfort her.

Parade Pets said Elle had only recently arrived at the NAWS Humane Society, where the transition back to shelter life has been especially hard after time with a family.

What happened?

Posted by Fran Flight (@franflight), the clip captures Elle at one of her most fearful moments.

While she faces the corner and keeps herself tight against the kennel walls, onscreen text reads, "Elle hasn't opened up to anybody."

The post then notes, "Going from a home environment to a shelter will do that to a cat."

#adoptdontshop #cat #catsoftiktok #catadoption ♬ son original - Valentin @franflight Today was a big day for Elle. Getting her out of her cage was tough, but It was needed for the both of us. We bonded today for the first time and I think she's starting to trust me. Elle came to us after being relinquished for behaviorally marking around the home when the other cat in the home started to hiss at her. I believe that Elle's next home should be quiet with no dogs, and with an experienced cat owner who has cats that are very calm, submissive, or docile as Elle has always been a shy and reserved girl. Elle was found as a kitten and grew up in her previous home and was never an outdoor cat. If you are serious about adopting Elle please subm it an adoption application at nawsus.org and if you have any questions about her please feel free to message me. I love you guys so so much and hope you fall in love with Elle as much as I have, and I hope you see how much potential she has. 🥹🤍🫂 Senidng you guys all of my love as always. 🫂🫂🤍 #adopt

The post also explains that routine parts of daily life have become a struggle for her since being back in the shelter.

"Every day comes with new challenges for Elle. Tasks that used to be a part of her daily routine, she now struggles with. Tasks like eating. Grooming herself. Seeking affection. It's clear Elle isn't happy here," the post said.

Later, a staff member at NAWS takes Elle out of the kennel and settles her on their lap. After a brief pause, she begins to relax and tolerate the affection.

The moment is summed up in the post: "Today was a big day for Elle. Getting her out of her cage was tough, but it was needed for the both of us."

Why does it matter?

For many animals, a shelter can trigger fear, grief, and confusion. That kind of constant stress can disrupt ordinary behaviors, leaving pets unwilling or unable to eat, groom, or seek affection.

She was surrendered after she started marking inside the home when another cat there began hissing at her.

Her struggles may be tied to stress rather than an inability to thrive in another household.

She is still looking for a calm, dog-free home with an experienced cat owner.

"I believe that Elle's next home should be quiet with no dogs, and with an experienced cat owner," the post said.

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