California shelter dog was adopted, then returned the same day over his 'bad-colored' coat

The video shows Ben looking sad as he sits back at the animal rescue.

Ben, a shelter dog in Bakersfield, California, briefly appeared to have found his new home. Instead, he was taken back to the shelter later that same day because of the color of his coat.

The Instagram page House of Hope for Dogs (@house_of_hope_sanctuary) said Ben was returned after a neighbor told the adopter she had chosen a "bad-colored" dog.

What happened?

DogTime shared the heartbreaking post, which described an adoption that unraveled almost immediately: Ben was adopted, then returned before the day ended.

The explanation shared in the post made the situation even more upsetting. A neighbor reportedly commented on Ben's appearance.

The video shows Ben looking sad as he sits back at the animal rescue. The text on the video reads: "Ben was adopted yesterday but returned the same day because his new mom's neighbor told her she had chosen a 'bad-colored' dog."

He is now back at the shelter and remains available for adoption in Bakersfield, California.

"Ben, I am so sorry but I'm afraid that new mom has terrible priorities and hopefully some loving family will find you soon," one commenter wrote.

Why does it matter?

For shelter animals, an adoption return is more than a scheduling setback. It can mean another abrupt transition, more stress, and more time spent waiting in a kennel instead of building trust in a stable home.

Judgments based on appearance can overshadow temperament, compatibility, care needs, and a household's readiness to commit. A dog's coat color has nothing to do with whether it can be a loving companion.

Shelter pets often face fragile paths to adoption, and a single social media post can show how quickly a placement can unravel.

What's being done?

As Ben waits, House of Hope Sanctuary has shared his story online in hopes of helping him find another adopter — one who won't return him just because of a neighbor's negative comment.

"Are you kidding me? That is ridiculous! Praying Ben you find your forever loving home soon!" another commenter wrote.

Social media posts like this can raise awareness for shelters, helping rescue animals like Ben find a loving family that may not have ever visited that rescue.

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