Shelter dog sparks concern online, then gets 'all the cuddles' from her foster

"This is the first time she's had to go to the vet for an injury."

A touching video is gaining attention online after showing how a minor injury appeared to change a rescue dog's behavior, offering a glimpse into the lasting emotional effects of life before being rescued.

What's happening?

Dog rescue advocate Drew Bridge took to TikTok to share clips of Oatley, a rescue dog who ripped her toenail off. The injury prompted a visit to the vet and a change in Oatley's behavior.

"This is the first time she's had to go to the vet for an injury," Bridge explained. "Look at how sad she is."

The clip shows Oatley with a paw wrapped in bandages, sitting silently on a couch. Luckily, despite the sad appearance, Bridge explained that Oatley was doing well and was "getting all the cuddles."

Why does it matter?

Animals entering shelters or foster care are often going through stressful transitions, and even when they are physically fine, they can seem withdrawn, tired, or uneasy as they adjust to a new environment.

Recovery does not always look dramatic — sometimes it looks like rest, gentleness, and someone taking the time to help a dog feel secure.

Videos that humanize rescue animals can encourage more people to consider adoption, fostering, or volunteering, especially if they have only seen shelter pets through the lens of crisis or emergency.

The concern in the comment section shows how invested viewers can become in an animal's well-being, even from a very short clip.

"Awe poor baby I hope she gets well soon!" one user wrote.

"Oh she's so precious," another said.

In many communities, fostering does not always require a long-term commitment; some groups need short-term placements, transport help, supply donations, or people willing to spread the word about adoptable animals.

Even if you can't bring an animal home, there are lots of ways to help and support shelters and rescues. Donating food, bedding, cleaning supplies, or funds can ease pressure on shelters, while sharing accurate rescue posts can help connect animals with adopters or foster families more quickly.

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