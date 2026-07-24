Left behind twice, this shelter dog still waits for the family that will stay

At 26 pounds, Max was severely underweight when he arrived at the shelter.

Max, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix, has already been abandoned twice.

Even so, he remains affectionate with people and is still hoping for a home where the commitment will last.

What happened?

A video circulating online has put a spotlight on Max and the setbacks that brought him back to the shelter.

As DogTime reported, Max came to the shelter in alarming condition at just 26 pounds.

A dog like Max would normally weigh around 60 to 90 pounds. Even so, the caregiver who shared the clip said Max remained resilient throughout his recovery.

He was adopted quickly, but the good news did not last. Just weeks later, Max was returned to the shelter, leaving him without a home for the second time.

The video shows Max on walks, during a bath, at play, and soaking up attention from his caregiver. It ends with Max in a small outfit and cap, still at the shelter and still in need of a lasting home.

Why does it matter?

Max's story reflects the painful reality for many shelter animals that adoption is not always the end of the story.

For dogs that have already experienced neglect or instability, being returned can add another layer of stress and confusion.

His physical condition also underscores how vulnerable abandoned pets can become. At 26 pounds, Max was severely underweight when he arrived at the shelter.

He has since put on weight and now weighs 37 pounds.

Adopting a pet is a commitment. Dogs need time to adjust and families prepared to support them through that transition.

What's being done?

The most immediate help for Max has come from the people caring for him now. The updates shared online are giving him the kind of visibility that could connect him with the right adopter.

According to the caregiver who shared the clip, Max is affectionate, loves people, and remains eager for walks after everything he has been through. Those details point to a dog with a loving temperament and a strong ability to bond.

Approaching adoption thoughtfully means being realistic about a dog's energy level, size, health needs, and adjustment period before bringing one home.

Max has already been severely underweight, briefly adopted, and then returned to the shelter.

Now he needs a loving home with someone prepared to stay committed to him.

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