Maryland shelter dog waited 7 years for a home, and one woman won his trust visit by visit

"Takes many meetings with someone in order to fully trust them."

One Maryland dog shelter has gone viral after sharing that its longest-standing resident has finally found a forever home.

On July 12, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County shared that the dog in question, Kylo Jace, was adopted after spending seven years in the shelter.

What happened?

After seven years at the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Kylo Jace has finally gone to a loving home.

The Maryland shelter announced on Facebook that after a lengthy period during which an adopter gradually built the pooch's trust, he felt comfortable enough to follow her home.

The shelter said Kylo needed a lot of time with new people before he would relax enough to show who he really is, writing that he "is a dog who takes many meetings with someone in order to fully trust them and feel comfortable enough to show his true silly, wonderful personality."

But after Kylo's new mom visited twice a week for nearly seven months, she "worked her way into his trusted inner circle."

The announcement added that on Sunday, Kylo left the shelter for the last time and that "there wasn't a dry eye in the house."

A gift made in honor of Jim Ehrig, whom the shelter described as one of Kylo's biggest fans before he died, fully covered the adoption fee.

Why does it matter?

Some animals need far more time, patience, and understanding than others before they are ready to thrive in a home.

Dogs that are shy, fearful, or slow to trust can be overlooked for months, or, in Kylo's case, years. That can create emotional strain not only for the animals but also for the shelter staff and volunteers who grow attached while continuing to hope the right person will come along.

Successful matches are not always instant. In some cases, they depend less on immediate chemistry and more on consistency over time.

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