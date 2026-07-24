California shelter dog once called the 'perfect cuddler' now sits alone as time runs out

"They won't be there to hold his paw in his darkest hour."

Chumly, a 1-year-old German Shepherd once described by his family as the "perfect cuddler," is now sitting alone in a Southern California shelter kennel after losing the only home he had known — and rescuers warn that, because he was surrendered over a housing issue into an overcrowded shelter system, his life may now be at risk.

Chumly was not surrendered because of aggression or serious behavioral issues. Instead, he ended up in a high-intake shelter because of a housing problem.

What happened?

According to DogTime, Chumly is a 65-pound German Shepherd listed as A5785873. His owners brought him to Downey Animal Care Center on June 27, 2026, citing landlord issues.

California Shelter Pets shared a video that contrasts the way Chumly was known at home with the reality he faces now in a crowded shelter.

On-screen text in the post reads, "His family called him the perfect cuddler. But they won't be there to hold his paw in his darkest hour."

In the shelter description cited in the post, Chumly is described as "cautious," not aggressive. Staff said he came out of his kennel on his own, showed a moderate pull on the leash, quietly explored the yard, and remained calm around other dogs, though he showed little interest in playing.

The group also said Chumly is already past his final-notice deadline, which puts him at risk of being euthanized for space unless a foster, adopter, or rescue commits to him.

Why does it matter?

Chumly's story reflects a painful reality for many pets: Even a loving home is not always enough to shield them from housing instability. When landlords or rental rules change, animals can wind up in shelters through no fault of their own.

That can be especially dangerous in high-intake facilities, where limited kennel space can quickly turn a temporary disruption into a life-or-death situation. Dogs that appear shut down, timid, or stressed in a shelter setting may be overlooked, even if they were affectionate and well-adjusted in a home.

Pet homelessness is often tied to the broader pressures families face, including the challenge of finding housing that allows animals. Once a pet is surrendered and space becomes scarce, circumstances can deteriorate quickly.

In Chumly's case, his age makes the situation especially heartbreaking. He is still very young, and the behaviors described by shelter staff suggest fear and uncertainty more than danger.

What can I do?

The post urges immediate action through fostering, adoption, or rescue placement. Prospective adopters or fosters can contact California Shelter Pets, email Isabeldesiree8@gmail.com, or text 657-424-7580.

Rescue groups are being asked to contact DACCDowneyRescue@animalcare.lacounty.gov regarding Chumly. He is being held at Downey Animal Care Center, 11258 Garfield Avenue, Downey, California.

Sharing urgent shelter posts with local adopters, breed-specific rescues, or foster networks can help raise visibility at a critical moment.

People hoping to prevent similar outcomes in their own communities can also support local shelters and rescue groups through donations, volunteer work, or foster programs that create more breathing room when kennels are full.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.