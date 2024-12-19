Homeowner devastated by HOA's removal order seeks advice for renovation: 'It's very upsetting'

One California homeowner had to start over after their HOA forced them to remove a shed — and all the landscaping that came with it — from their backyard, leaving them with an 8,000-square-foot dirt lot.

Looking to redesign the space, they went to r/landscaping for budget-friendly ideas.

The post included a photo of the shed along with the disturbing aftermath of the homeowners association's decision.

The OP explained in the comments that one of the previous owners had built the shed without a permit 20 or 30 years ago. An HOA inspector flagged it and notified the county, which required it be demolished despite similar structures at other homes in the area.

"It's very upsetting," they lamented in the comments.

Looking to redesign the space with a new shed and greenhouse that won't break the bank, the OP was hoping this forum would bring some ideas and inspiration to the new backyard.

HOAs are notorious obstacles in homeowners' missions to upgrade their properties with eco-friendly, money-saving improvements such as solar panels, natural lawns, and heat pumps. As frustrating as it is for the homeowners, it negatively impacts the environment, as these updates play a part in helping cool our planet.

If you find yourself at odds with your HOA or landlord, particularly with environmentally friendly updates or practices, check out TCD's HOA guide to make change even when it seems impossible. Sometimes a well-worded email or conversation is all it takes to come to an understanding.

The r/landscaping community had tons of advice for the OP and their backyard dilemma. Native plants were the most popular recommendation for a low-maintenance, low-budget, thriving garden.

"You can check to see if your department of conservation has a seedling program for trees or bushes. If you are patient it is a great way to get native species that will thrive in your area," one comment suggested.

Another shared their vision, writing: "A winding mulch path. Add different native wildflowers along the sides of the path. A concrete bench with some potted plants beside it. Toss grass seed everywhere else and see how your walking path takes shape in the next few years."

"It is SO easy to landscape a yard with native plants. Just plant what works there!!" a third agreed.

