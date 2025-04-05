Homeowner baffled after neighbor builds bizarre backyard structure without warning: 'We never had this issue before'

Unless you live in the country, neighbors come with the territory of home ownership. They can make life better or worse, especially regarding yard maintenance.

One homeowner went to r/landscaping for advice on a she-shed drainage debacle with their neighbor.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

After their neighbor put in a large shed, the drainage from the roof would flood their entire backyard. After a call to the city, the neighbor was fined and ordered to cut the roof back and install gutters. However, there was no demand to move the shed, which was still too close to the shared fence line.

Instead of running spouts into a drainpipe leading to the street, the shed owner buried the pipes at the shared property line, essentially turning the area into a permanent, untraversable swamp. The post included several photos to display the problem.

"We never had this issue before in the 20 yrs we have lived here," the OP wrote. "How can I fix this?"

Standing water is not only unpleasant; it's dangerous for the environment and human health. Stagnant water creates breeding grounds for disease-carrying insects and nurtures the growth of harmful bacteria, which can pollute the water, lead to structural damage, and damage the soil. It should be remedied as soon as possible to avoid possible contamination and financial repercussions.

If stormwater runoff is ruining your yard, try creating a rain garden with native plants to capture and filter the water without creating a landscaping nightmare. It improves water quality, prevents flooding, and is better for the ecosystem.

Living harmoniously with neighbors isn't always easy, but there are ways to navigate it, and simply having a conversation might be the best start. That's what one homeowner did when their neighbor's drain caused water damage on their property. Conversation can bring perspective and understanding and avoid resorting to legal action.

The OP's predicament drummed up plenty of advice — some more ethical than others.

"They fined her. They didn't enforce the existing code. I'd be calling at least twice a day. I'd be writing letters. I'd be going up to their offices," one Redditor advised.

"I don't know if they consider this stormwater or just a bad neighbor," commented another.

"Stormwater city employee here, this is absolutely a stormwater issue … Please reach out to your city's storm team, send any useful photos, and request they come out to review ASAP," suggested another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.