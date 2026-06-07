Cut-open shampoo bottle sparks debate over the 'last 10%' left behind

"My shampoo is $30 and I didn't want a single drop of it to go to waste."

A $30 shampoo bottle sparked a minor internet debate after one user sliced it open to scrape out the leftovers.

What's happening?

In a Reddit post in the r/ZeroWaste community, the user presented the move as a budget-minded choice rather than an environmental statement. Alongside a photo of the bottle cut open to reach the remaining shampoo, they wrote: "My shampoo is $30 and I didn't want a single drop of it to go to waste."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Commenters chimed in to say the trick is more common than it may seem. One person wrote, "Pretty sure most people here also do this," while others shared their own methods for getting every last bit out before throwing away a container.

Again and again, people returned to the same complaint: certain pumps and bottle shapes seem to keep a noticeable amount of product out of reach. In the thread, that residue was referred to as the last "10%."

Why does it matter?

The immediate benefit is simple: stretching the lifespan of products people have already paid for. If a bottle really leaves behind around 10%, recovering it could save money each time. Over the course of multiple bottles a year, that can add up quickly, especially for pricier hair care, lotions, and cosmetics.

That overlap can happen whether or not someone sees themselves as environmentally minded. Efforts to get full value from a purchase can also reduce waste by delaying replacements and keeping half-used containers out of the trash.

What can I do?

The discussion became a crowdsourced playbook for squeezing more use out of personal care items. People suggested everything from turning bottles upside down near the end and using vibration to shake product free to adding a little water to loosen what remains; one commenter said they keep a "special spatula for non-food items."

Check your local rules before recycling the packaging, since cut or contaminated containers may require special handling.

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