Washington, DC, gardener shares beautiful blueprint for transforming one of the hardest parts of a yard

"I love seeing your creative use of drawing right on top of the Client's garden!"

A planned shade garden at a home in Washington, D.C., demonstrates how polished landscaping and native planting can work beautifully together.

What's happening?

Recently, Caroline Maurer of Figment Cottage Garden Design (@FigmentCottageGardens) shared a sketch and mood board for the home's shade garden showing a design that blends formal structure with a softer, more natural planting style.

In a recent Instagram post, Maurer wrote, "Just a little sketch and mood board to show you where we're headed with this adorable shade garden in DC! It'll balance a few pops of formal yet whimsical spherical boxwoods with wild native grasses, flowers, and shrubs."

Why does it matter?

Many homeowners like the tidy appearance of traditional landscaping but are also drawn to the ecological benefits and lower maintenance that can come with native planting.

A shade garden can be an especially practical place to start, since shady lawn areas are often among the hardest spaces to keep green and healthy.

Native plants generally require less mowing, fertilizer, and watering once established. That means replacing even part of a conventional lawn with native plants can save both time and money.

In challenging areas like shade, standard grass often struggles, which can lead homeowners to spend more on seed, soil amendments, and irrigation. Swapping those sections for native plants can make a yard more resilient while also providing food and shelter for pollinators and birds.

What can I do?

If you have a yard with a patchy, shaded, or water-hungry lawn, that may be the easiest place to start experimenting. A small bed of native plants or a patch of flowers can cut maintenance without requiring a full property overhaul.

Whether you decide to rewild your yard or upgrade to a natural lawn, both are great places to start.

What are people saying?

Commenters loved seeing Maurer's artwork and vision.

"This is such a nice combination," one person wrote. "Subtle, smaller scale plants instead of the ubiquitous azaleas."

"I love seeing your creative use of drawing right on top of the client's garden! Can't wait to see the fall planting," another commenter said, punctuating their sentence with a heart emoji.

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