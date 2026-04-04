Homeowner shares candid review months after installing trendy HVAC amid snowy winter

Choosing the best equipment to heat and cool your home can be complicated. Luckily, homeowners online are quick to share how they've built their HVAC systems to beat frigid winters and scorching summers without breaking the bank with expensive energy bills.

One homeowner took to Reddit to share an impressive image of their newly installed Senville heat pump battling a serious snowstorm. They posted this photo, along with their initial review, just a few months after its installation.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Some commenters online suggest that heat pump technology is not advanced enough for colder climates, but this homeowner's review is disproving the doubters.

"Despite high winds and never-ending snow this season, they have been doing extremely well," the homeowner said. "[It's been] running nonstop since install."





You might be surprised by just how energy-efficient modern heat pumps are in any climate, and switching to one from a gas furnace or electric resistance heater is one of the best ways to save money on your utility bills.

If you are looking to make the upgrade, consider checking out TCD's partner Mitsubishi to better understand your options and slash your energy costs with a new, super-efficient HVAC system.

Other homeowners with heat pumps were quick to share how impressed they've been with the technology's ability to keep up in snowy conditions.

"My R-32 Daikins are going very strong. Haven't had a single issue in the cold and snow," one user commented.

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"I'm in southeast Massachusetts and we just got over two feet of snow today," another added. "My Mitsubishi compressor kept its temperature fine during the storm."

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Stories like this are not uncommon. If this homeowner's experience has you rethinking your own HVAC system, check out these resources to learn about next-gen options. Over the long run, efficient technology can help you seriously curb your energy costs.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases make home heating upgrades more accessible and start at only $99 per month, including 12 years of free maintenance.

If you're looking to save even more on energy bills, you can also install solar panels to run your efficient appliances with power from the sun. EnergySage makes it simple to find the perfect setup and installer for your home and budget while saving you up to $10,000 on installation costs.

While you're cashing in, think about installing the free Palmetto Home app. Through completing simple challenges like reducing your home's energy usage, you can unlock up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.