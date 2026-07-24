Senior shelter dog still lights up for his favorite volunteer after 472 days without a home

"I'm Charlie, would you come for me?"

Charlie does not act like a dog who has been waiting more than 15 months for a home.

And in a now-viral shelter video, the senior pup can be seen still wagging his tail, trotting over for treats, and brightening up the moment he sees his favorite volunteer.

What happened?

An advocate for shelter dogs, who posts as @massomberry, shared Charlie's story on Instagram, writing, "Charlie needs his person NOW… Charlie should be enjoying his senior years with love, not at a loud shelter."

At the start of the clip, Charlie is shown inside his kennel in a colorful bandana, clearly excited to see a volunteer he knows. But a sad on-screen message follows: "I don't feel well. I don't eat. Don't let my short life end here."

Later, Charlie comes out of the kennel, approaches the person filming, and sits before gently accepting a treat. The moment appears alongside the captions, "I love people" and "I sit and take treats gently."

Another part of the post shows him saying hello to another dog through a wire fence, though the shelter currently says he is best matched with a home where he is the only pet.

The video closes by noting that Charlie has been at the shelter for 472 days and asking: "I'm Charlie, would you come for me?"

Why does it matter?

Senior dogs are often passed over in favor of younger animals, even though many already have calmer temperaments and know how to settle into a home routine.

Long shelter stays can be especially hard on aging dogs. Appetite loss, stress, and declining health can become more serious when a pet is spending day after day in a kennel rather than in a stable home environment.

But Charlie's interest in people has not faded with time. Even after months of waiting, he still seeks out attention eagerly.

What can I do?

Anyone interested in a dog like Charlie (or Charlie himself!) can start by contacting the shelter directly, asking about their medical needs, energy level, and whether a single-pet home is still the best fit.

For senior dogs, that kind of preparation can make an adoption more successful for both the pet and the adopter.

People who are not in a position to adopt can still help in practical ways. Sharing a shelter dog's profile, volunteering for walks, or helping with short-term fostering can give older animals more visibility and relief from the stress of kennel life.

Older dogs may need a little more patience or veterinary support, but they can also be gentle, grateful companions who are ready to bond quickly.

Before the final plea, the post includes the lines "My face may be frosty, but I will be your joy."

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