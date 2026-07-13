Virginia seller lists home with paid-off solar, and gets a tip to win over skeptical buyers

"Most home buyers will see it as a burden simply because they know nothing about solar."

As one Virginia resident prepared to put a solar-equipped home on the market, they turned to the r/solar community with a specific concern.

They wanted to know what needs to happen during the sale when the rooftop system is already fully paid off.

What happened?

In their post, the seller explained that the home's SRECs are managed by SolSystems, system monitoring runs through Enphase, and the property is on Dominion's 1:1 net metering program. The solar installation itself was already purchased outright.

They were mainly trying to pin down the administrative side of the sale and asked: "What do I have to do on my end to ensure everything gets transferred properly?"

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The practical advice from a highly upvoted post was to prepare a simple one-page handout that lists the system's specs and equipment, makes clear that the panels are fully paid off, notes the available warranty coverage, and includes screenshots from a few recent electric bills.

Without that, the commenter suggested, there could be trouble.

"Most home buyers will see it as a burden simply because they know nothing about solar and real estate agents are even worse," they asserted.

That is despite the benefits of installing solar panels or moving into somewhere that has them.

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Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy. Homeowners who aren't buying into a home with panels can use EnergySage to get quick solar installation estimates. Its free tools also let shoppers compare quotes side by side, making EnergySage a useful place to start before choosing an installer.

Why does it matter?

A paid-off solar system can be a major asset for a seller because it may lower a buyer's future electricity costs from the day they move in.

In this case, the setup also includes net metering and SRECs, two features that can provide ongoing value if they are transferred correctly. Net metering can help offset utility bills, while SRECs can create an additional source of income in certain markets.

Still, solar's financial benefits do not always speak for themselves.

"Showing that the system will save real money every month is a big help to buyers," a commenter on the thread wrote.

For homeowners looking at their own system, EnergySage's free services can also take some of the guesswork out of solar shopping. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

What can I do?

Giving a quick snapshot of what buyers are getting and how much they may save each month can sell them quickly on panels.

It can also help to contact the installer, utility, monitoring company, and any SREC manager before closing to ask about transfer forms or account updates. Taking those steps early may reduce delays and make the transition smoother for the buyer.

If you're looking at getting panels for your own home, you can also use EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, as well as details on solar panel incentives for each state. Together, these resources can help readers get the best overall deal.

You can even build upon your solar setup with more tech. Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off-grid.

Homeowners who want to learn more can explore EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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