Resident distraught over thoughtless neighbor's disturbing habit: 'What can I possibly do?'

"It could be as simple as you or the lawyer writing a letter to the slumlords."

A townhouse resident is desperate for advice in dealing with a neighbor's filthy habit.

In a subreddit dedicated to less-than-pleasant neighbors, a post explained how their neighbor's chain-smoking in the adjacent unit is negatively affecting living conditions.

As if the constant smell of smoke isn't enough, the OP also has a diagnosed tobacco allergy and is living with their mother, who just recovered from cancer caused by smoking. To make matters even more disgusting, the shared walls have nicotine condensation dripping down them, as inspected and verified by a professional.

Having sent countless texts, e-mails, letters, and formal complaints to the resident, as well as the landlord, with no response or change, the OP was at a loss on what to do next, since moving was not a financial option.

"What can I possibly do to get her to stop hotboxing her unit, and consequently mine, with cigarette smoke every single day?" the OP asked.

While the OP never stated exactly where they lived, general advice was dispensed.

"Call the health dept and also any housing authority," a comment advised.

Another suggested, "It could be as simple as you or the lawyer writing a letter to the slumlords and sending it via certified mail so you can have proof that you've informed them about the neighbor and that it's affecting your apartment. That way, whatever damages your neighbor's actions cause can't fall back on you."

Some neighbors have a hard time understanding that their actions directly affect those who live around them. It can be exponentially worse when it becomes a matter of environmental differences. Artificial lawns, pesticides, and rubber mulch can all become points of contention for those who are seeking to live more climate-friendly lives.

Of course, congenial conversation is always a great place to start, but some residents can be extraordinarily difficult when it comes to compromise or adjusting perspectives. Taking legal action should be a last resort. TCD's HOA Guide has great tips and tricks to navigate home and property struggles that are applicable to neighborly conflicts as well.

