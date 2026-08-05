A dog that once needed a home ultimately built a life centered on helping people in crisis.

For a 12-year-old search-and-rescue dog from Northern Ireland, a lifetime of service earned him a special kind of graduation accomplishment: the adorably named honorary "dogree."

At Queen's University Belfast's pet graduation ceremony, Max Gray was recognized not only as a beloved companion, but as a hero who has spent years searching for missing people at home and abroad.

What happened?

According to the County Down Spectator, Queen's University Belfast gave Max Gray of Bangor, Northern Ireland, the Animal of the Year title during its second pet graduation ceremony.

Graduates and their pets took a turn on the red carpet at the event, and the animals received playful "pet-ificates" in subjects including Furensic Science, Anthropawlogy, Barkaeology, and Mecatical Engineering.

Max's recognition went beyond the ceremony's joking wordplay. The university honored him for "gallantry in public service" tied to his local and international search-and-rescue work.

Owned by Ryan Gray, Max was adopted from Assisi Animal Rescue when he was about 1 year old and later served with K9 Search and Rescue NI. Over more than a decade, he has traveled by boat, plane, and helicopter to support emergency efforts, including a mission to Venezuela following devastating earthquakes.

"Animals all around the world are doing really amazing jobs, and it's incredible to see Max get recognised in this way," Gray said.

Why does it matter?

A dog that once needed a home ultimately built a life centered on helping people in crisis.

Search-and-rescue dogs can cover terrain quickly and detect scents humans might miss, saving valuable time during emergencies and disappearances.

Professor Judy Williams, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education and Students at Queen's University Belfast, said: "At Queen's, we know that student success is rarely achieved alone."

She added that support can come from many places, including "the companionship of a much-loved pet."

What's being done?

Queen's University Belfast is continuing its pet graduation tradition, celebrating companions such as Max and animals involved in public service.

Williams emphasized how these achievements aren't made alone: "Behind every graduate is a network of support that helps them navigate both the opportunities and challenges of university life." Max's story is a powerful reminder that meaningful change starts with people choosing to help where they can. If you're looking for ideas close to home, there are lots of ways to take local action.

"He's so deserving of the 'Animal of the Year' award, because he's spent his whole life working and looking for missing people across the world," Gray said. "Having rescued him when he was just a puppy, I really am so proud of him."

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