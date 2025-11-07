Residents make drastic decision to save home from looming threat: 'It was an important wake-up call for us'

When a pair of powerful winter storms slammed southern Maine in early 2024, Carol Epstein and Jim Shafer realized their Willard Beach home in South Portland might not withstand the next one.

According to the Portland Press Herald, saltwater flooded their crawlspace and filled nearby streets, forcing them to confront a painful truth: the ocean is moving in.

"It was an important wake-up call for us," Epstein told the outlet. "By that Monday, it wasn't a hard decision."

What's happening?

The couple is spending more than $500,000 to raise their home about five feet, part of a growing wave of coastal homeowners investing in major adaptation projects.

By next spring, their first floor should sit safely above the base flood elevation — a height meant to prepare the home for projected sea level rise through the end of the century.

Maine's sea level is projected to rise between 1.1 feet and 3.2 feet by 2050 and up to 9.3 feet by 2100, according to the Press Herald. During 2024's record storms, some South Portland streets were buried under 18 inches of saltwater.

More than 50 homes in the Willard Beach area are already expected to flood during major storms, with many more at risk during high tide.

The city has changed zoning ordinances to allow residents to elevate their homes in flood zones, recognizing that communities along Maine's coast will need to adapt quickly.

Why are rising sea levels important?

Rising sea levels and stronger coastal storms are fueled by human activity, especially the burning of dirty energy sources that trap heat in the atmosphere and warm the oceans. That extra heat expands seawater and melts land ice, pushing tides higher and worsening erosion.

Experts also say this isn't just a coastal issue. Homes, roads, and small businesses across the Northeast are at risk of flooding as storms grow stronger.

What can be done about sea-level rise?

Maine communities are springing into action. South Portland now allows climate-resilient home elevations, while other coastal towns are reinforcing dunes and restoring wetlands to help buffer against storm surges.

It's also important to address the root cause: cutting pollution from dirty fuels.

Making your next car an electric vehicle and installing solar panels can be a big part of the solution, and learning more about the challenges facing our planet truly makes a difference in staying motivated to fight for a better future.

