Clinics in Mexico's Puerto Vallarta region stock up on antivenom after 2,000 scorpion stings

Hot, dry spring weather is being blamed for a sharp rise in scorpion stings in Puerto Vallarta and nearby Mexican communities, with residents being warned that the animals are turning up indoors more often.

What's happening?

According to Mexico News Daily, across the Bay of Banderas region, officials have recorded over 2,000 cases this season. Residents in and around Puerto Vallarta are being advised to be extra cautious.

Officials have linked the increase to a stretch of dry conditions, hot spring temperatures, and warmer nights.

Health workers report that many stings are happening inside houses after scorpions hide in shoes, clothing, towels, or bedding.

As summer nears, clinics and hospitals throughout the region are boosting their supplies of antivenom and other emergency treatments.

Authorities are paying particular attention to rapidly growing areas on Puerto Vallarta's outer edges.

Habitat disruption from construction and land clearing can leave scorpions with fewer places to shelter, making them more likely to turn up in garages, gardens, storage areas, and living spaces.

Why does it matter?

Healthy adults may suffer intense pain and other symptoms that can usually be treated, but stings can be far more dangerous for young children and older adults.

As development expands into previously undisturbed areas, animals are often pushed closer to people, according to BBC Future.

Additionally, warmer nights and extended dry spells may be changing where animals go to find cover, food, and moisture.

What's being done?

Local health departments are focusing on treatment and prevention.

Hospitals and clinics are preparing for an expected run of cases during the hotter and wetter months. Officials are also urging residents to make their homes less inviting to scorpions: shake out shoes and clothes before putting them on, inspect bedding and towels, seal gaps in walls and floors, and clear away wood piles, rubble, and other debris where scorpions may hide.

Demand is also reportedly rising seasonally for pest control services.

Individual precautions can reduce the odds of a painful — and potentially dangerous — encounter inside the home.

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