Mom blasts school's infuriating response to concerns over iPad use in 6th grade classroom

Schools and tech companies are increasingly treating AI tools as unavoidable, even as parents, teachers, and researchers raise concerns.

One mom is sounding the alarm after questioning her daughter's school's decision to issue mandatory iPads to all sixth-grade students.

In a post to social platform X, Heather Barr (@heatherbarr1) shared that when she questioned her daughter's school about any evidence of educational benefit or harm associated with iPads in schools, the school responded by bringing in an Apple sales team.

The sales team gave the parents at the middle school a "hard sell" for the iPads as opposed to the school board or administration having an open dialogue to address concerns about excessive tech use in the classroom.

The post also included a screenshot from a recent New Yorker essay written by a fellow mom of a sixth grade student who is concerned about the infiltration of technology and automated learning in schools.

This Massachusetts mom, Jessica Winter, is concerned about her sixth grader's school-issued Chromebook that came loaded with Google's Gemini AI tools, inserting prompts like "Help me write" and "Help me visualize" directly into classwork, according to the New Yorker.

For parents already uneasy about nonstop screen use in school, the rollout feels like an infuriating escalation.

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Schools and tech companies are increasingly treating AI tools as unavoidable, even as parents, teachers, and researchers raise concerns about learning, privacy, and the growing corporate grip on classrooms.

Winter said that her daughter has learned to brush off Gemini's constant interruptions, but they keep appearing while she writes essays or builds slide decks.

Her younger son, meanwhile, came home with what the report described as a "Certificate of Completion" after doing a Code.org activity about the "basic concepts of Artificial Intelligence" that was in partnership with Amazon.

Together, those experiences capture a trend many families are now pushing back against: AI entering classrooms long before students — or schools — are ready.

In a 2025 Cornell study, researchers warn that bringing large language models into learning settings could unintentionally weaken thinking skills, noting that "over four months, LLM users consistently underperformed at neural, linguistic, and behavioral levels" compared to "brain-only" participants.

Moreover, a recent report from Education Week found that nearly one in five student interactions with generative AI in about 1,300 districts involved issues such as "cheating, self-harm, bullying, or other problematic behaviors."

As a result, many teacher unions and parent groups are now trying to slow the rollout of AI tools.

Parent-led groups in New York are also calling for a moratorium, tighter consent rules, and a "Student Tech Bill of Rights" that would protect things like reading whole books, writing on paper, and learning in low-stimulation environments, according to the New Yorker report.

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