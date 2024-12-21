Distraught plant parent issues plea after uncovering disturbing pattern with houseplants: 'I'm so upset'

Caring for houseplants is a popular hobby for many homeowners. And the residual benefits of the hobby are promising, too: cleaner air, positive mood shifts, and lower stress levels.

However, there's also the potential for distress when caring for houseplants goes awry, especially when there's no clear solution to a plant's issues. A recent Reddit post on r/pothos shows one user seeking help with their suddenly declining pothos plant.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Please my other two pothos died and now this one too!" wrote the original poster. "I'm so upset."

Pothos, also known as devil's ivy, golden pothos, or hunter's rove, is a popular variety of house plant in North America. While the University of Wisconsin-Madison labels pothos as a great beginner plant that is usually "very easy to grow," it can still pose challenges for plant parents.

Redditors assessed the plant and tried to offer solutions for the OP.

"You need a complete overhaul on your soil mix," one user commented. "Especially with 2 already dead, I imagine you used this on them too. Aeration/drainage is crucial for aroids."

Taking care of houseplants, gardening, and lawn care is good for your health and beneficial to the surrounding environment — especially if you add vegetation native to the area you're landscaping in. In fact, using native plants in your lawn promotes the health of the entire ecosystem.

By keeping native plants at the forefront of your garden and lawn planning, you not only help improve air quality and visual appeal to the area but also support vital biodiversity and key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.

You'll also save time and money after switching to a native plant lawn, thanks to less lawn maintenance and lower water bills.

And the key to a healthy lawn, garden, or houseplant starts with the right kind of soil — which commenters on the r/pothos thread suggested.

"That soil looks horrid for aroids," one user wrote. "These plants want an aerated, chunky mix to grow in."

