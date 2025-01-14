Woman shares simple switch that slashed her electricity bill by hundreds: 'That's awesome'

It's pretty impressive that all they pay is $150 a month for that amount of space.

Electricity is an essential monthly bill, but it can also be the most stressful. Luckily, one TikToker has a hack that will help you save money every month.

The scoop

The1870studio (@the1870studio) shared how they save money on electricity in their church home.

They said: "Every light you see in here is LED. Our average light bill is $150 a month."

They added: "I have a lot of solar fairy lights in here, too, that the sun pays for."

Depending on what kind of space you live in, that may still seem like a lot. But if you check out The1870studio's tour of their home, you can see just how big of a space they live in. It's pretty impressive that all they pay is $150 a month for that amount of space.

How it's working

They noted that before they changed the light bulbs, their bill was over $500. That's a significant reduction with only a small change.

While upgrading to LED bulbs can be more expensive, it can save you a lot of money in the long run. For example, at $5 a bulb, switching a home with 40 sockets would cost you $200 up-front but could save you $600 a year on your electric bill.

So why are LED bulbs better? They use 90% less energy than incandescent bulbs and last 25 times longer. They have a lifespan of 30,000 to 50,000 hours.

Instead of using a filament to produce light, LEDs have an electric current that passes through a microchip that generates the light.

While LEDs save you money, they are also better for the environment. California Lightworks says they produce less polluting gases than other lights because they generate less power.

The Department of Energy also estimates that LEDs will reduce polluting gases by 245 million tons over the next 30 years.

Additionally, incandescent bulbs are a source of light pollution, harming wildlife and coral reefs. LEDs cause less light pollution.

What people are saying

TikTok users were extremely impressed with how low the homeowner's electric bill is.

One user said: "Wow!! My home is 2700 sqft, 300.00 a month! That's awesome."

Another commented: "150 electric bill for that big beautiful church/home. I think that is very reasonable!!"

