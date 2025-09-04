HVAC expert gives inside scoop on how to seriously slash utility bills: 'They were able to save hundreds per month'

Thirty seconds was all it took for an HVAC expert to explain why installing heat pumps can save homeowners a pretty penny on their utility bills.

The video clip was posted by HVAC Guide for Homeowners (@NewHVACGuide) on YouTube Shorts. The expert said heat pumps are more efficient than other options, which helps reduce energy use. When the expert's customers made the switch, their savings went up considerably.

"They were able to save hundreds per month," the HVAC expert said. "Not a little bit off their electric bill. Hundreds of dollars per month on their electric bill."

Heating and cooling are responsible for a significant portion of a homeowner's energy bills. That's why upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to save money and help the planet at the same time. Brands like Mitsubishi can help homeowners find the right heat pump option, including cost-effective mini-split systems.

According to Rewiring America, heat pumps are two to three times more energy efficient than traditional heating systems. In fact, heat pumps can lower heating-related dirty fuel use by 40% or more, which means less heat-trapping pollution is released into the atmosphere.

Upgrading your HVAC system to a heat pump can save homeowners an average of nearly $400 a year on energy costs.

Homeowners can also take advantage of tax credits for green home improvements, but they should do so sooner rather than later. Most of the credits are set to expire by the end of 2025.

Finding the right HVAC installer can be easy with the right resources. Mitsubishi can connect homeowners with trained professionals in its trusted network, who will help install an efficient HVAC system.

In addition to heat pumps, homeowners can take their energy-efficient household one step further by investing in rooftop solar panels. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.