Samsung fridge uses 1.45 kWh in 24 hours on backup power, giving outage planners real numbers

If you're getting ready for outages, measure before you buy.

For anyone wondering how large a backup battery needs to be to keep a refrigerator running, one homeowner shared the kind of real-world data outage planners are always looking for: On Reddit, the user reported that their 28-cubic-foot Samsung French-door refrigerator used about 1.45 kilowatt-hours over 24 hours while running on backup power.

What happened?

The test asked a straightforward question: How much electricity does a full-size refrigerator actually use during a power outage?

During the 24-hour trial, the fridge ran in UPS mode from a portable power station, sat in a kitchen kept at 76 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit, and was stocked to about 70% full.

According to the OP, power use fell to about 5-7 watts between cooling cycles and climbed to about 135-145 watts when the compressor was running. Over the full day, total consumption reached roughly 1.45 kWh.

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Why does it matter?

Measured results like these can help households avoid two costly mistakes: buying too little backup power and risking spoiled food, or spending more than necessary on a battery system larger than the situation demands.

A 24-hour energy-use figure is especially helpful because many batteries are marketed by total capacity. A refrigerator that uses about 1.45 kWh per day under real conditions offers a much clearer planning target than a sticker that may not reflect how the appliance actually cycles on and off.

What can I do?

If you're getting ready for outages, measure before you buy an appliance. A simple plug-in meter can show how much energy your own refrigerator, freezer, or internet equipment uses under real conditions.

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Other things you can do to help the power last longer during an outage include keeping the fridge reasonably full and limiting door openings.

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