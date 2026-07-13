Sacramento caps annual rent hikes at 8.6%, with landlords facing $25,000 penalties

"Changes to rent can have a significant impact on both tenants and housing providers."

Renters in Sacramento are getting a clearer cap on how much their housing costs can rise this year.

Beginning July 1, landlords of covered units in California's capital city can increase rent by no more than 8.6% over a 12-month period.

What's happening?

Starting July 1, covered residential rental units in Sacramento will be subject to an annual rent-increase limit of 8.6%, the City of Sacramento said in information cited by The Observer.

Sacramento's City Council passed the Tenant Protection Act in 2019. The city says the law was designed to set limits on yearly rent increases, provide protections before eviction, and outline obligations for landlords.

The annual cap is calculated using a set formula. Under the city program, it combines a 5% base increase with the yearly change in the California Consumer Price Index.

For 2026, state labor officials reported that April CPI rose 3.6%, bringing the total allowable adjustment to 8.6%, according to the city.

The city also says landlords of covered units cannot raise rent more than once in any 12-month period.

Why does it matter?

The city says tenants in covered units who have lived there longer than 12 months and one day can be evicted only for a legally recognized "just cause" reason under Sacramento city code.

Those protections cannot be signed away, which helps prevent tenants from losing their rights through lease terms or side agreements.

Administrative penalties can reach $25,000 for landlords who exceed the program's annual rent adjustment limits.

What's being done?

Sacramento is continuing to run the Tenant Protection Program as the city's main tool for managing annual rent adjustments and explaining which units are covered.

Because the formula is tied to inflation data, the rent limit can change as economic conditions shift.

Residents can confirm whether their home is eligible for the program and keep records of lease dates, notices, and any proposed increases. Rent for covered units cannot be raised more than once every 12 months.

Property owners need to determine whether a unit is covered, comply with notice requirements, and ensure any increase remains within the allowed threshold.

The city says residents who need help understanding rent caps, eviction protections, or landlord responsibilities can visit the city website or contact the program directly by phone or email.

As Bridget Casey, whom the city identifies as a program manager in its Community Development Department, said, "Changes to rent can have a significant impact on both tenants and housing providers. Our goal is to help the community understand how the annual rent adjustment is calculated and ensure everyone has access to accurate information about the Tenant Protection Program."

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