Outraged Americans call out government over expensive decision to maintain Russian megayacht: 'Ridiculous'

The American government has spent tens of millions of dollars maintaining a megayacht owned by a Russian billionaire accused of money laundering.

In a viral Reddit post to r/NewsOfTheStupid, one person sparked a discussion about this waste of American taxpayer money for the sake of a planet-damaging sea vessel.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Reddit post linked to an Independent report detailing how taxpayer funds have been used to pay for fuel, iPhones, special toilet brushes, and groceries for crew members aboard the megayacht. Crew members have been maintaining the ship, which is docked in San Diego, because authorities can't liquidate seized assets over $500,000 without court permission.

Advocacy groups are pushing for government reform to expedite the liquidation process. But for now, the megayacht continues to be an example of wasted money and excess spending.

Beyond the money, megayachts are a global issue because of their reliance on dirty energy and significant contribution to harmful carbon pollution. Massive luxury ships can release 1,500 times more pollution than standard cars.

In addition to compromising air quality, yachts promote damaging and unsustainable practices. They harm marine ecosystems and are a notorious symbol of overconsumption and the exploitation of natural resources.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Fortunately, companies such as Silent Yachts are working on more sustainable options for luxury ships.

The company's Silent 62 catamaran, the first solar-powered production yacht, runs on solar energy and has a liquid cooling system to increase the battery's life cycle. Such options allow billionaires to live lavish lifestyles with reduced environmental impacts.

Reddit users had strong opinions about America's spending on the seized Russian megayacht and shared them as comments.

🗣️ Do you think we use too much plastic in America?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Sink it," one Redditor recommended.

"Why is this thing manned!?" another Reddit user wondered. "If the yacht has to held to the court case is settled, get everyone off board and deport the sailors.. then let it sit!!"

Someone else wrote, "This country isn't made of damn money. Ridiculous."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.