New homeowner pleads for guidance after finding harmful plant growing in yard: 'Is there a ... better approach?'

Not every plant species that tries to take over your yard is tough to look at.

A homeowner took to Reddit to ask for advice on how to get rid of an invasive plant. Members of the r/landscaping subreddit community identified the plant as ruellia, also known as the Mexican petunia.

The plant is notorious for its rapid spread and resistance to conventional control methods.

"Just bought a house and have several areas full of this quite invasive plant, which is way overgrown and taking over parts of the lawn as well," the OP wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They were worried, however, about possible regrowth. They listed a possible plan to cut the plant down to the base and spray it if it began to grow back.

Having mixed feelings about glyphosate, a widely used herbicide linked to cancer and hormone disruption, the homeowner asked, "Is there a better spray or better approach?"

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

One commenter said most weeds are actually pretty easy to hand pull.

"Most gardening is done by hand. It's pretty easy, just a lot of labor," they said.

While the plant is highly invasive in Florida and other southern states, some commenters noted that it is great for pollinators.

"[Ruellia] does very well with little water and is great for attracting pollinators. It is best used in areas where spread can be confined," one person said. "There are many natives for various zones that would work well as a companion to these."

Ruellia is quite beautiful, with green stems and leaves with purple flower blossoms that resemble trumpets. Nevertheless, in some areas of the United States, it can take over your garden.

Many gardeners say the better solution is to go native. Landscaping with native plants has many benefits: they're adapted to local conditions, meaning they need less water, less fertilizer, and far less upkeep.

They're also great for pollinators and can be integral in restoring ecological balance, as biodiversity is crucial.

For homeowners frustrated by unrelenting invasive plants, this Reddit thread serves as a reminder: Choose plants for your garden that naturally belong.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.





