Expert issues warning over dangerous landscaping product threatening backyard plants: 'Never use around your fruit trees'

"Might look like a quick fix, but they can actually cause BIG problems."

A popular gardening expert who goes by Uncle Josh Gardens (@theplanttechie) on TikTok posted a video cautioning followers about the use of rubber tree rings.

"NEVER use around your fruit trees," he warned.

Tree rings are sometimes used to help prevent weeds and conserve moisture, but Uncle Josh warns that they can do more damage than good in the long run. "Rubber tree rings might look like a quick fix, but they can actually cause BIG problems for your fruit trees," he wrote in the caption.

One problem is that they block air from reaching the soil around the tree trunk. Air is essential for healthy roots to protect the foundation and longevity of the tree.

Another issue, he points out in the video, is that as the rubber degrades, it can release toxic chemicals into the soil. This is especially concerning around fruit-producing trees, since the toxins absorbed by the tree with the nutrients it takes in from the soil can become part of the fruit and would be unsafe for human consumption.

Tree rings also trap moisture against the bark and can cause rot and be an ideal breeding and living place for unwanted pests that can further damage the tree or transmit disease.

Uncle Josh suggests using organic mulch like wood chips, pine needles, leaf litter, compost, grass clippings, ground bark, or straw that maximizes air flow and water flow while slowly and naturally breaking down, a process that is toxin-free and safer for the environment.

Rewilding your yard and planting a native lawn are ways to keep your outdoor space free of toxins. Native plants do not require fertilizers or chemicals, so they are better for the environment. It is especially important to keep toxins away from plants that produce fruit and vegetables you plan to eat. Eliminating the need for fertilizers and chemicals also results in cost savings.

Plants that are native to your area also require less water and maintenance since they are accustomed to the local climate and precipitation levels, saving you additional money on your water bill — and time in the process.

Native gardens and lawns support the balance of the local ecology — an additional benefit — attracting pollinators that help the biodiversity of the area and protect the food supply, which is another benefit to human health.

Some viewers of the TikTok video had additional questions about tree rings and other options, while others were just thankful for the tips.

"Thank you," one amateur gardener appreciated the warning. "This was one of (my) add to cart items."

Another TikToker commented, "You always have the best advice!"

