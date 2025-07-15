Homeowner receives warnings after considering common product to deal with frustrating lawn issue: 'The way to go'

Commenters seemed able to steer the original poster away.

A homeowner took to Reddit seeking advice on the best way to maintain moisture around a tree in a rocky patch of their yard.

Commenters said, though, that the method they were considering is more expensive than an eco-friendly alternative.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Are these rubber mulch rings a good substitute for mulch in a windy area?" asked the homeowner in the title of the post. They included a link to the artificial item, which claims to be made of recycled rubber and has a porous design for equal watering.

Other Reddit users rushed to the comments to point out some key flaws in the original poster's plan, noting the high price for just one of the rubber rings.

"Mulch is cheaper/better anyway," said one user.

A quick internet search revealed that a small bag of mulch starts at just $3, while the linked rubber rings cost around $35 each.

"Organic mulch would be the way to go," posted another commenter. "It will regulate moisture and temperature 100 [times] better than the ring. The problem [with] the rubber ring is that sometimes moisture doesn't penetrate deep enough and once water [is there,] there is no cover to stop water from evaporating."

The OP expressed concern that regular mulch would blow away in the wind, which they say can often gust around 30 miles per hour around their home in Denver. One commenter assured them that their own cedar mulch stays put in high-speed winds.

Natural mulch is beneficial for the environment as well. The USDA says mulch made from organic matter offers various eco-friendly benefits, including conserving and extending water, protecting soil from erosion, and suppressing weeds.

Although rubber mulch rings seem simpler to handle than an unwieldy bag of mulch, they present a whole host of struggles later on. They don't last forever. Weather conditions and other factors can easily damage them, sending the non-compostable material to the landfill.

Commenters seemed able to steer the original poster away from the rubber rings. Hopefully, they opt for a more natural and eco-friendly option.

