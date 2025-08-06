Homeowner met with warnings over dangerous landscaping product: 'Do not use'

"You will be cursing it in five years."

Before starting a landscaping project, one person took to social media for advice about mulch options. Commenters were quick to point out their concerns.

In the r/landscaping subreddit, the poster said that their project would involve planting bushes, hydrangeas, and flowers. They wanted to hear about the pros and cons of rubber mulch as well as the personal experiences others had had with it and natural stone.

The poster emphasized that they didn't want to use wood mulch and sought something that would "hold up" over time or require less maintenance.

Mulch varieties have long been a topic of discussion among novice and experienced gardeners and landscapers. Rubber mulch, however, has one of the worst reputations out there.

As the University of Illinois Extension pointed out, rubber mulch is often less effective at controlling weeds and may impact plant growth. That means that it could be more difficult for home gardeners to achieve the beauty they're looking for.

The university also explained that it releases toxins into the soil and air, harming humans who contact or inhale them.

Other issues posed by rubber mulch include a "tire-like" smell and that it is a fire hazard that burns at higher temperatures than natural options, according to Southern Living.

If you want to use mulch, Sol Vida Landscaping explained that there are many alternatives, such as leaves, pine needles, compost, and ground covers. In general, it can help to do research before starting a garden or yard project because materials including landscaping fabric, plastic edging, and fake turf can all cause issues.

Switching to a natural lawn or adding native plants can reduce maintenance time and costs and create a healthy environment for pollinators, protecting the food supply.

On the Reddit post, commenters shared their thoughts about rubber mulch, advising the OP to steer clear.

"Do not do not do not use rubber mulch!" one user wrote. "It gets hot and cooks the soil. It doesn't break down and you will be cursing it in 5 years when you are hand picking it out of the soil."

Another mentioned that neither option was the right fit but emphasized the harms of rubber mulch: "[It] will provide your tree/shrubs/plants with zero nutrients and will have no benefit whatsoever to anything you plant, your soils or your environment."

