  • Home Home

Parent warned against installing children's playground feature with concerning health effects: 'It's gross'

"Was looking for feedback on how well it works for a kid's play set area?"

by Jenny Allison
"Was looking for feedback on how well it works for a kid's play set area?"

Photo Credit: iStock

A parent who wanted to install an enriching play area for their kids narrowly avoided the frustration of dealing with one of landscaping's most hated materials.

They posted in the subreddit r/Landscaping before building to ask for advice: "I have never used rubber mulch. Was looking for feedback on how well it works for a kid's play set area?"

While they may have expected practical tips on how to buy and install the mulch, they encountered a resounding declaration against the material instead.

"It is abundantly clear from the scientific literature that rubber should not be used as a landscape amendment or mulch," one person wrote. "There is no question that toxic substances leach from rubber as it degrades, contaminating the soil, landscape plants, and associated aquatic systems." (Or, as another more succinct commenter phrased it: "It sucks and is bad for the environment.")

Rubber mulch physically resembles natural mulch, but that's where the similarities end. 

Made of chopped strips of used car tires, rubber mulch is chock-full of chemicals. These include heavy metals and other hazardous ingredients that are known health hazards to humans, according to Washington State University expert horticulturist Linda Chalker-Scott. Over time, as they sit on the ground, those tires continue to break down, releasing those chemicals into the soil, the air, the water, and the surroundings.

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

And the higher the levels of chemicals in the environment, the more that people are exposed to it are at risk for respiratory illness, heart issues, developmental concerns, reproductive function, and cancer issues, per the Yale School of the Environment.

Moreover, beyond the dire health threats, there are purely unappealing aspects. "Smells nasty in the sun," one person mentioned. (In fact, the old tires break down and release chemicals more quickly in the sun, according to research published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.)

"It's gross," another person said.

Instead, a parent looking to install a play area would be better off using safe, low-maintenance natural ground-cover options such as clover, ferns, and local native plants and wildflowers. For those who don't want to use plants, nontoxic options include wood chips, gravel, and jute fabric.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x