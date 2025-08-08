Landscaper issues warning about health risks lurking in popular garden product: 'I can't believe it's still on the market'

Mulching is one of the most beneficial things you can do for your lawn because it helps retain moisture, prevents erosion, and suppresses weeds. Mulch can also help regulate soil temperature and give your garden a neat and tidy appearance.

But as expert landscapers warn, the type of mulch you choose can make a huge difference.

One landscaper and a sustainable horticulturist with over 40 years of experience, Warren Lewis (@warrenlewis_landscaping), shared a mulch education video on his Instagram account.

Warren produces a video segment called "No Mulch Monday," in which he discusses the potential harm of rubber mulch to both people and the environment. He explained that once it's released, it can't be cleaned up, and he suggested that it should be taken off the market.

"If you want to read through the limited warranty, right down to 'It may contribute to cancer,' it's got to go," Warren said.

Warren isn't the only landscaper with strong opinions about rubber mulch.

Many other lawn care experts have also taken to social media to share their knowledge about the harmful impacts of this unfortunate product.

Rubber mulch absorbs heat, which can burn plants, and leaves harmful particles in the soil. It doesn't retain good moisture for plants, releases toxic chemicals, and is linked to cancer in humans.

A better alternative is natural mulch made from shredded wood that actually provides nutrients to the soil as it decomposes over time. For optimal results, place wood chips, autumn leaves, and other organic materials in a ring around your trees and near your plants.

Organic, non-synthetic mulches are a perfect addition to natural lawns filled with native plants that attract beneficial pollinators and wildlife. When you rewild your yard, steer clear of rubber, plastic, and other artificial landscaping materials to help your plants grow and avoid toxins near your home.

Warren's Instagram followers appreciated his advice on rubber mulch and shared their feedback and experiences in the comments.

"It smells bad, it gets hot as a dickens," one Instagram user wrote. "I made the mistake of trying this product about 15 years ago. I can't believe it's still on the market."

"I've used it in my yard, and it sucks," another Instagrammer commented. "Then it gets all over the place, and I have to pick it up piece by piece."

"It's terrible for the environment, and even the smell is offensive on a hot day," someone else shared. "It should stop being manufactured."

